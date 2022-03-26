How Vladimir Putin Annihilated Australian Tennis Great Ash Barty's Retirement Plan?

Ash Barty's decision to retire from tennis when she was at the top of her game stunned every tennis fan around the world. The Australian was the World No 1 and had won the Australian Open 2022 demolishing every opponent on the way to winning the title. The 25-year-old had planned to play another tournament before hanging up her wallet however Russia-Ukraine war cost Ash Barty a perfect ending to her career.

Vladimir Putin blamed for spoiling Ash Barty's retirement plans

According to a report by Mirror.co.uk Ash Barty wanted to play Australia’s home tie against Slovakia in the Billie Jean King Cup, which was initially scheduled to take place next month. However, the tie was called off following Russia-Ukraine War which led to the Russian team being expelled from the Cup. Australia and Slovakia received byes to the 2022 Finals.

Australian media slammed the Russin president for his decision which cost the country's female tennis icon a perfect farewell. Following Vladimir Putin's invasion decision on Ukraine both Russian and Belarusian tennis players have been banned from playing tennis team events while in singles competition, all Russian and Belarusian players are currently competing as neutral athletes and not under the Russian flag.

Ash Barty retirement

Ash Barty announced her retirement in an interview with Casey Dellacqua the video of which was posted on her Instagram handle. She wrote on Instagram, "Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis. I wasn’t sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me. I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together."

Talking about Ash Barty's career in tennis, the Australian won the French Open (2019) and the Wimbledon (2021) in the singles category, and the US Open (2018) in the doubles category before the Australian Open triumph this year. She had also taken a break from tennis to play cricket in the Big Bash League before returning to the sport in 2016.

