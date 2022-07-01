'I Am At That Stage Now': Emotional Sania Mirza Says She Is Going To Miss Wimbledon; WATCH

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday bid adieu to Wimbledon as she played her last women's doubles match in the competition. After the game, Mirza said she is going to miss competing at Wimbledon, where she won her first doubles title with Martina Hingis back in 2015. Mirza stated that she is currently at a stage now where other things in life take priority over winning tennis matches.

"I am going to miss coming and competing at Wimbledon but I think it is time to move on. And you have to sort of understand that and acknowledge that there are things that take priority over winning tennis matches and competing in tennis matches and that's where I am in life right now. It's still probably not sinking in as much, maybe the end of the year, maybe US Open if you ask me. I will be a bit more emotional about it," Mirza said.

An emotional Sania Mirza following her last Ladies' Doubles match at The Championships ❤️ #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/1JxMoLVnoU — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2022

Sania loses in opening round

Sania and her Czech partner lost the match against the Polish-Brazilian pair of Magdalena Frech and Beatroz Haddad Maia. They lost by 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in a hard-fought three-set game that lasted two hours and four minutes. Talking about the match, Mirza said it is very difficult to make a comeback on the grass-court after going down in the first set. However, the 35-year-old veteran dubbed the game as a "very good match".

"It was good match. We had a set in a break and to get broken on that 1-0 when on grass court that's what happens, right? When you get set in a break you have to carry that momentum forward and unfortunately, we were not able to. It's very difficult, especially when you are serving and it's people who are serving really big, which we were today, especially one of them. I think that 1-0 game cost us a lot because if you are 2-0 there, you will probably be out in the next 20-30 minutes and that's grass-court tennis for you," Mirza added.

This was Mirza's last women's doubles match at Wimbledon. She will be in action in the mixed doubles match this evening. Mirza will partner with Mate Pavic of Croatia for the match. Mirza has already announced that this will be her last year playing tennis as a professional. Mirza will hang her boots after the conclusion of the ongoing season, most probably after the end of the US Open, the last grand slam of the year.

Image: PTI

