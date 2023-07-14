'I Am Different': Jannik Sinner Fires Warning To Novak Djokovic Before Wimbledon Semifinal

For Jannik Sinner, it won't be an easy task when he goes against the reigning Wimbledon champion, Novak Djokovic. The Italian has had a comfortable ride so far and will have to pass the Djokovic test if he really wants to take the game to the next level. Sinner failed to live up to the bill in Rolland Garros, but has played some solid tennis at the All England Club. He will pin his hopes on his consistent gameplay this time around.

3 things you need to know

Jannik Sinner will bid for his first Wimbledon final

The 21-year-old is yet to win a Grand Slam in his career

In the other semifinal, Carlos Alcaraz will face Daniil Medvedev

Jannik Sinner will take inputs from last year's Wimbledon

Sinner will be pitted against the player he lost in the quarterfinal last time. The youngster has displayed immense potential by reaching four quarterfinals in the last seven grand slams and will have to pull off a blinder against the 36-year-old. He did have a taste of Djokovic's instinct when the Serb came from two sets down to grab a winner against him.

Jannik Sinner competing in a match; Image: AP

But the player is confident this time as he said he will take note of his past mistakes as he will watch the match to rectify his errors. In an interaction with Euro, he said:

“I am going to watch [last year’s quarter-final], knowing that it is going to be a completely different match, because I am different but I feel like also he has improved.

He is playing much better, so it's going to be a very tactical match.”

Jannik Sinner is confident ahead of his semifinal with Novak Djokovic

The roof off the centre court at Wimbledon will also come into play as it might affect the match. Sinner admitted he is ready for all kind of situations.

“Let's see how the situation is going to be - if we play with the roof closed if it's raining, if there is sun, if it's windy, all these kinds of things. I'm very happy that I can face him again.”

He further added, “It means a lot, many hours of work on the court and sacrifices, and it feels good. In the other way, the tournament is not finished. I’m happy, I'm pleased that I can play my first semi-final here in this special court against a very special player. I'm looking forward to and hopefully it's going to be a good match."