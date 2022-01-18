'I Could Ask Him To Play Doubles': Nick Kyrgios On 'new Bromance' With Novak Djokovic

Amidst Novak Djokovic's deportation saga, Nick Kyrgios has surprisingly sided with the world number one on various occasions recently. His support comes as a surprise considering the remarks the Australian has made on Djokovic in the past.

With Kygrios increasingly supporting the 33-year old Serb recently, the Australian joked that he was forming some kind of a 'bromance' and that the two should perhaps team up in a doubles match.

Nick Kyrgios jokes of wanting to play doubles with Novak Djokovic

While speaking in his post-match press conference after a 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 win over British qualifier Liam Broady in his first-round Australian Open match, Nick Kyrgios acknowledged that he has had some differences with Novak Djokovic in the past, but joked that the two were getting along well recently.

"Obviously I and Novak have had some, I guess, differences in the past. But whether it was Novak or someone else, I would have done the same thing. I didn't do it because he was Serbian. If it was another player in that scenario, I would have stood up for what I think was right. I think it was just a coincidence that it was Novak, and, you know, it was quite a story. But yeah, we got a bit of a bromance going on now. Not that I'm complaining. I think I'm going to ask him to play doubles somewhere."

Nick Kyrgios reveals Novak Djokovic thanked him for his support

Although Novak Djokovic is not partaking in this year's Australian Open, the nine-time champion has grabbed all the major headlines following his vaccination row for the past 10 days. The world number one landed in Belgrade, Serbia on Monday morning after being deported from Australia following his Visa getting cancelled. Three Federal court judges ruled in favour of Australia's immigration minister who cancelled the Serbian star's visa as the 33-year old is yet to be vaccinated against COVID.

Amidst Djokovic's recent struggles, Nick Kyrgios felt sympathetic towards him as he stated that the Serbian could be feeling lonely, thinking that the whole world is against him. While speaking on his 'No Boundaries' podcast, the Australian said, "Novak has reached out to me personally on IG (Instagram) saying 'Thank you for standing up for me.' I was not the one he was expecting to go out in the media and have his back. As a human, he's obviously feeling quite alienated in all of this. As a human, that's a dangerous place to be in — when you feel like the world is against you like you can't do anything right."

Since most countries mandate players to get themselves vaccinated, it remains to be seen if Djokovic will be permitted to play at upcoming tournaments, especially in the French Open.