'I Didn't Retire': Serena Williams Reflects On 'healing Time' Ahead Of Wimbledon Return

23-time women's singles Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has elaborated on her injury concerns from 2021 as she gets set to make a blockbuster return at this year's Wimbledon event. The seven-time champion at the All England Club received a wildcard entry for the tournament as her world ranking has fallen to 1,204.

Serena Williams elaborates on injury concerns

While speaking at her pre-tournament press conference about last year's disappointing exit at Wimbledon, Serena Williams said, "You never want any match to end like that. It was definitely something that's always been on the top of my mind. It was a tremendous amount of motivation. Wimbledon was tough last year. I felt like I was injured for most of the year, and then I ripped my hamstring. I don't think anyone ever wants to do that. So in general the whole experience was rough."

The 40-year-old, who has not won a women's singles grand slam title since the Australian Open in 2017, will be motivated to win when she takes to the courts on Monday in a contest against French debutant Harmony Tan. The last time that Williams won the Wimbledon was in 2016 when she defeated Germany's Angelique Kerber in the final.

Following a disappointing tournament last year at the All England Club, Williams also explained how she needed time to heal both physically and mentally. "I didn't retire," added the 40-year-old. "I just needed to heal physically, mentally. Hung up my rackets for a little bit until I could just heal. I had no plans. I just didn't know when I would come back."

Serena Williams has a tough draw at Wimbledon 2022

Serena Williams' side of the draw could get extremely interesting from the third round as a potential clash against last year's Wimbledon finalist Karolina Pliskova is on the cards. Moreover, 2017 winner Garbine Muguruza, 2019 champion Simona Halep and two-time winner Petra Kvitova are also on her side of the draw.

Speaking of her draw, Williams said, "Every match is hard. You can't underestimate anyone or any match any day. But I was super happy to have the opportunity to practise on Centre Court. It was good for me to get that out of my system because the last moment I had on Centre Court was probably not my best."