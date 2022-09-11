'I Don't Like You': Ons Jabeur Jokes After Losing US Open 2022 Final To Iga Swiatek

Following a spirited effort in the US Open 2022 final that ended in defeat against world number one Iga Swiatek, Ons Jabeur hilariously said that she does not like the Polish international. Swiatek defeated the world number five by a set score of 6-2, 7-6 (5) to lift her maiden title in the Big Apple and third Grand Slam overall.

Jabeur hilariously tells Swiatek she doesn't like her

Following the conclusion of an enthralling match between two of the best stars in women's singles tennis, Ons Jabeur said, "I want to thank the crowd for cheering me up. I really tried, but Iga didn’t make it easy for me. She deserved to win today. I don’t like you very much right now (laughs) but it’s okay. I know that I am going to keep working hard and get that title sometime soon."

It is pertinent to note that the Tunisian international also reached the Wimbledon final when she lost to Elena Rybakina. Despite losing consecutive finals, the 28-year-old has not lost hope of winning a Grand Slam. "It means a lot. I tried to push myself to do more. Getting the major is one of my goals and, hopefully, I can inspire more and more generations," added Jabeur.

Iga Swiatek wins third career Grand Slam

Iga Swiatek beat Ons Jabeur 6-2, 7-6 (5) in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to claim her first championship at Flushing Meadows and third Grand Slam title overall. The No. 1-ranked Swiatek cemented her status as the dominant figure in women’s tennis by triumphing at the tournament that is expected to be the last of Serena Williams’ career.

Swiatek’s victory over No. 5 Jabeur improved her record in tour-level matches to 55-7 with seven trophies in 2022. Both of those figures lead the WTA. She also won the French Open in June and is the first woman since 2016 to collect two major titles in a season.

(Inputs from AP)