'I Feel That I'm A Better Player': Alcaraz's Bold Remark Ahead Of US Open Title Defense

Carlos Alcaraz is a rising star in the world of professional tennis, captivating the entire community with his extraordinary skills and youthful energy. Alcaraz has swiftly made a name for himself as one of the most promising talents in the sport. Alcaraz's breakthrough came at Portugal's Open de Oeiras III in 2021 when he became the youngest player to win an ATP Challenger title since Rafael Nadal. Since then, he has continued to impress by toppling higher-ranked opponents and showcasing remarkable poise under pressure.

3 things you need to know

Carlos Alcaraz recently won the Wimbledon 2023

He was victorious at the US Open last year

He will enter the US Open 2023 as a defending champion

Preparing for the upcoming US Open 2023, Carlos Alcaraz, the 20-year-old tennis sensation from Spain, has made a bold remark, saying that he is better prepared this year. Reflecting on his growth as a player during a recent press conference before the tournament, Alcaraz expressed his increased maturity on the court and his belief in being a better player than a year ago.

Alcaraz is no stranger to the pressures of Grand Slam tournaments. Despite his young age, he has already earned over $20 million in career prize money. He secured his first Grand Slam title at the US Open last year and recently added to his achievements by winning the Wimbledon Championships, where he defeated the formidable Novak Djokovic.

"I feel that I'm more mature on the court. I feel that I'm a better player than I was a year ago. I got my first Grand Slam last year, but I feel like I'm more mature and I'm better," Alcaraz said.

"I try to do exactly the same thing that I did last year, trying to practice the same way that I'm going to play and focus on that. I'm not focusing on the defending champion, the points, whatever. I'm just focused on showing my best level, trying to improve in every practice, and let's see how it is going to be in the tournament," he added.

Alcaraz's journey has seen both triumph and challenge, exemplified by his victory over Djokovic in the thrilling Wimbledon 2023 Final and his subsequent loss to the same opponent in the Cincinnati Open.

