'I Felt It's A Pity': Novak Djokovic Expresses His Perspective On Missing Out 2022 US Open

Serbian Tennis star Novak Djokovic is back in the US, after a gap of two years, for the all-important last grand slam of the year. Djokovic will walk on the court in the US Open 2023, starting from August 28, 2023, to regain his title. Novak didn't compete in the major tennis event last year due to COVID-19 vaccine-related issues.

Spanish Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz is the current champion of the US Open

Novak Djokovic recently defeated Alcaraz, in the finals of the Cincinnati Masters 2023

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are the prime contenders to win the US Open 2023

Novak Djokovic explains the reason behind missing out on US Open 2022

World number two and Serbian Tennis player Novak Djokovic, while speaking to the media ahead of the US Open 2023, starting from August 28, 2023, Djokovic explained the reason behind his absence from the 2022 edition of the tournament. Novak said:

It was last year during the Open that I felt it's a pity that I'm not there. I felt sad for not being able to participate. But this year, I mean, is this year. I don't think about what happened in the last year or last couple of years. Just focusing my attention to this year's tournament.

Novak Djokovic also opened up on his rivalry with world number one Carlos Alcaraz, whom he recently defeated in the Cincinnati Masters 2023 final. Both the players have created an epic rivalry and Djokovic faced a loss from Alcaraz in the Wimbledon 2023 whereas the Serbian defeated the 20-year-old Spaniard in the semifinals of the Roland Garros 2023. Novak Djokovic further said in the press conference:

Those are kind of the moments in matches that I still push myself on a daily basis for day in and day out, practice, sacrifice, commitment. At 36, still have the drive.

Who wins the US Open 2023?

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud to lift his maiden US Open title. However, this time it will be tough for him to defend his title as Novak Djokovic makes a return to the major tennis event. However, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jannik Sinner can also bring tough competition for Carlos Alcaraz.