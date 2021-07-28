'I Hate Losing': Andy Murray Disconsolate After Olympics Loss To Croatians Cilic & Dodig

Great Britain’s duo of Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury were knocked out of the quarterfinals in the men’s doubles tennis event after they lost to the Croatian pairing of Marin Cilic and Ivan Dodig, The Brits were leading by a set and had a break to their name but a sudden lapse in their game led to a great comeback by the Croatians took the game to a tiebreaker and they won 4-6, 7-6 (7/2), 10-7.

Andy Murray had withdrawn from the men’s singles event earlier owing to a muscle strain. He was in search of a fourth Olympic medal having won the gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 and a silver medal in 2012 in the mixed doubles event with Laura Robson.

"I hate losing," said Murray after his loss

Murray was distraught having lost out on a place in the semifinals, talking at a post-match press conference he said, “I hate losing. I wanted to try and win a medal with Joe."

"It is difficult to take, it is disappointing. You have regrets and think about points and stuff, things you should have done differently. I have always loved team sports. I love being a part of the Olympics," he added.

He was then asked about whether he will make it to the next Olympics in Paris 2024 but he was unsure saying "I don't know. I don't know if I'll get the opportunity to play again. I love every minute of playing the Olympics. I wish that today would have gone differently. I had another chance with Joe to win a medal. We were so close and that is just disappointing. There was some stuff I wish I could have done at the end of the match to try and help out more. But yeah, very disappointing."

Murray was also asked about whether he regretted his decision of pulling out of the men's singles event and he replied saying that he did not.

"I don't regret that decision," he said.

"I think we put ourselves in a really good position to win and do well here. This is the one -- it hurts a lot losing that one because you get through it and you get two matches for a medal. We were just so close."

Cilic and Dodig will now face New Zealand’s Michael Venus and Marcus Daniell in the semifinals in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The New Zealand duo had earlier defeated Colombian third-seeded Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the last eight.

(Image Credits: AP)