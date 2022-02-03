'I Know How Hard It Is': Federer Reveals True Feelings About Nadal's 21st Grand Slam Title

Earlier last week, tennis superstar Rafael Nadal scripted history by winning the record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the 2022 Australian Open Final. Nadal was previously tied with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic on 20 Grand Slam wins, but he now became the men's player with the most Major titles ever. Almost immediately after the match, Federer posted a heartfelt congratulatory message for Nadal. In a recent interview, the Swiss Maestro said he has no problem with Nadal breaking the record and is the first to be happy for anybody who breaks any record because he understands how difficult it is to do that.

"That is no problem. I'm the first guy to be happy for anybody who breaks any record because I know how hard it is to do," he said, speaking with his sponsor Credit Suisse in an interview on Wednesday. "The match took too long, and I've got too many children so I couldn't watch every point, but I tuned in for the very end and it was nice to see the emotions. It gets you all emotional to see such an incredibly hard fought victory."

Nadal told Federer about injury woes

Federer also revealed that Nadal had told him about his injury issues and that he had not been feeling well. Federer said that dreams come true and Nadal is a great example of that. He also added that Nadal is a great role model.

"He has told me for many months now that he wasn't feeling so well with his body and now he's all of a sudden holding up the Australian Open. And dreams come true, and I think that was a great example with Rafa. He is a great role model. I think tennis writes incredible stories," said Federer.

Nadal vs Medvedev: Epic Australian Open final ends with a record-breaking night

It was a gruelling finale as Nadal took on US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the final, but the 35-year-old managed to pull off an incredible comeback from two sets down to win 2-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. Medvedev gave Nadal all sorts of problems early on in the first and second set as he claimed them both. Going into the third set, both the players began from where they left off as Nadal forced Medvedev into deuce six times before the Russian finally won the first game. With the scores at 4-4, Nadal got two break points and won the second one to gain a huge advantage by serving for the set in the third. Serving for the set, he had three set points in hand but needed only one. Nadal was back in the match with a 6-4 win in the third set.

In the fourth set, Medvedev seemed to have lost his momentum as Nadal broke the Russian's serve in the third game itself. He then went on to win the set 6-4 and make an incredible comeback into the game with two sets apiece. The fifth and final was the cherry on top for tennis fans as it did not let anyone down in terms of entertainment and thrills. Both the players traded games on their service to keep the scores level until Nadal broke Medvedev. Serving for the championship, Nadal did not disappoint and ended up winning the set 7-5 and the incredible 2022 Australian Open final as well.

Image: AP