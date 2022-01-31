'I Said Nothing Disrespectful': Kyrgios Blasts Media Over Ash Barty Claims; Slams Purcell

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios faced heavy criticism over his remarks on Ash Barty, following his Australian Open 2022 men’s double win alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis. Barty earlier scripted history by winning the women’s singles final of the season-opening Grand Slam tournament and during the post-match press conference, Kyrgios was seen comparing the men’s doubles final with the women’s singles final.

However, Kyrgios took to his official Instagram handle on Monday and openly slammed all the media reports stating that the 26-year-old tennis player was disrespectful towards Barty.

Hitting out at the claims made by media reports, Kyrgios said he had didn’t disrespect the Australian Open women’s singles winner as he only said that the crowd this year felt amazing. He further clarified that he felt as if he and Kokkinakis were a big part of bringing the crowd to the event, and added that even Barty’s father came up to him and said the same. Kyrgios added that he is well aware of the potential of Barty as he grew up with her.

Nick Kygrios calls out Max Purcell

Kyrgios further took a jibe at fellow Aussie tennis player Max Purcell for his comments after the men’s double final. "If you haven’t noticed there is a reason why people actually come to my matches, it’s because the level and my game are actually worth watching. Next time you lose another Slam final, you should just put your head down and try to figure out how to play the big points better. No need to slate other Aussies in the media cuz people would rather watch paint dry than your S&V game Style," Kyrgios wrote.

Nick Kygrios' Instagram story:

Nick Kyrgios' comments about Ash Barty in press-conference

Earlier after winning the men's doubles final, Kyrgios, while speaking to the reporters, said that he and his teammate have probably created the best atmosphere the Australian Open has ever seen.

"Ash (Barty’s) father came to us and said the crowd was the best he’s ever seen. Obviously, Ash is a hell of a player, but I think the ratings speak for themselves. People watch my matches, everywhere I play around the world the stadiums are full for that reason. So I don’t think those people that are screaming out before points, that’s got nothing to do with us," Kyrgios said.

(Image: AP)