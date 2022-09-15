'I was Very Close To Stopping Tennis': Simona Halep Reveals Mental Health Struggles

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep has revealed shocking details about her mental health struggles after she suffered a panic attack during the Roland Garros tournament earlier this year. The 30-year-old thanked coach Patrick Mouratoglou for helping her through these struggles and making her enjoy tennis once again, having admitted that she reached a stage when she thought about quitting the sport.

Taking to her official social media handles on September 15, Simona Halep put up a detailed post where she revealed shocking details of the mental health struggles she has faced. Her post read, "

I would like to inform you about my current situation, reflect on what happened this year and as I always did, share with you my

deep feelings. As you all know already because I've talked about it many times, in February, I was very close to stopping tennis

because I didn't believe I have enough power to come back to the top 10. I was going through many anxious moments and I thought it is time to stop cause it is emotionally unhealthy."

Then I was lucky to discover Patrick's Academy where I felt so much passion that it gave me back my passion for tennis. Thanks to Patrick, I slowly started to believe that I still can play a good level of tennis. I was totally open to everything he told me to do, the way I should do it and the amount of work that I should do. I did everything fully."

My goal was very clear: I gave myself one year to get back to the top 10. When I decide something, I always go full and I trusted Patrick 100%, so I wanted his people and only his people to be in charge of me. That is why I made many changes to my Team.

Because I felt it was the right thing to do: go fully into that project.

It was a very tough period because I always put pressure on myself and having the best coach next to me I felt even more pressure to win and do well. This ended up with a panic attack during my match in Paris. I felt Roland Garros was the moment that I have to play great because of all the work I've done. I couldn't handle the pressure and I broke down.

Then I talked to Patrick and told him that I need to relax because I can't play with the pressure I put on myself and asked him to be patient with me for the next 6 months. No expectations. He listened to me, agreed and he supported me 100%. After that, I could play one of my best tennis. And faster than I ever expected, in only 2 months, I was back into the top 10. Goal achieved! "