Why you're reading this: Emma Raducanu etched his name forever in the history of tennis when he conquered the US Open in 2021. A teenage Raducanu shot to fame very quickly in his carer and has remained one of the most sought after tennis stars. The youngster is currently recuperating after undergoing surgery.

3 things you need to know

Raducanu hasn't played for a while and is currently ranked 130th

Raducanu didn't participate in the French Open.

She won't take part in the Wimbledon which is expected to kick start next month

Emma Raducanu opens up on facing mental pressure

Dealing with mental pressure hasn't been easy as several athletes have faced similar kinds of situations as Emma Raducanu. The young tennis player is relatively new to the tennis circuit but has already won hearts with his swashbuckling playing style. In an interaction with the Sunday Times, she revealed she didn't have much experience when she won. But since then she has been pretty cautious.

Read More: Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much cash prize would the winners receive?

“When I won I was extremely naïve. What I have realised in the past two years, the tour and everything that comes with it, it’s not a very nice, trusting and safe space. You have to be on guard because there are a lot of sharks out there."

She further insisted that her circle is very small as she has been burnt a few times and people often see him as a piggy bank. “I think people in the industry, especially with me because I was 19, now 20, they see me as a piggy bank. It has been difficult to navigate. I have been burnt a few times. I have learnt, keep your circle as small as possible."

Sebastian Sachs is no more the coach of Raducanu who currently doesn't have a coach. She further added that she sometimes wishes that she hadn't won the US Open back then.

Read More: Nick Kyrgios' comeback ends as Australian tennis star withdraws from Halle Open with knee injury

“I am resilient, my tolerance is high, but it’s not easy. And sometimes I think to myself I wish I’d never won the US Open, I wish that didn’t happen. Then I am like, remember that feeling, remember that promise, because it was completely pure."