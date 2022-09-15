'I Wish This Day Would Never Come': Nadal Gives Fitting Tribute To Rival Roger Federer

Quick links:
Image: AP
Following Roger Federer's retirement announcement, longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal gave an amazing tribute to the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Alongside Novak Djokovic, the three shared one of the most iconic rivalries in tennis history, pushing each other to incredible levels of greatness. And it is no surprise that the three also hold the most number of Grand Slams in men's singles tennis: Nadal (22), Djokovic (21) and Federer (20).
Taking to social media, Rafael Nadal wrote, "Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court."
"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, and your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at Laver Cup," added the Spaniard.
In his retirement statement, Federer confirmed that the Laver Cup would be the last competitive tournament he would compete at. An excerpt of his statement read,
"To my tennis family and beyond, of all the gifts that tennis has given me over the years, the greatest, without a doubt, has been the people I have met along the way; my friends, my competitors and most of all the fans who give the sport its life. Today, I want to share some news with all of you.
As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I have worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career."