'I Wish This Day Would Never Come': Nadal Gives Fitting Tribute To Rival Roger Federer

Following Roger Federer's retirement announcement, longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal gave an amazing tribute to the 20-time Grand Slam champion. Alongside Novak Djokovic, the three shared one of the most iconic rivalries in tennis history, pushing each other to incredible levels of greatness. And it is no surprise that the three also hold the most number of Grand Slams in men's singles tennis: Nadal (22), Djokovic (21) and Federer (20).

Rafael Nadal pays tribute to longtime rival Roger Federer

Taking to social media, Rafael Nadal wrote, "Dear Roger, my friend and rival. I wish this day would have never come. It’s a sad day for me personally and for sports around the world. It’s been a pleasure but also an honour and privilege to share all these years with you, living so many amazing moments on and off the court."

"We will have many more moments to share together in the future, there are still lots of things to do together, we know that. For now, I truly wish you all the happiness with your wife, Mirka, your kids, and your family and enjoy what’s ahead of you. I’ll see you in London at Laver Cup," added the Spaniard.

In his retirement statement, Federer confirmed that the Laver Cup would be the last competitive tournament he would compete at. An excerpt of his statement read,