'If You Are Vaccinated...': Rafael Nadal Comments On Novak Djokovic's Australian Open Row

Tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa was revoked on his arrival in Melbourne for the upcoming Australian Open as he failed to obtain the right visa for the medical exemption he was granted. The medical exception was granted to the Serbian tennis star from the COVID-19 vaccination requirements needed to play in the Australian Open as he refused to disclose his vaccination status.

Djokovic was held at the Melbourne airport overnight as he was supposed to be 'removed' from the country later on Thursday but it seems now that he has decided to challenge the decision by going to the Federal Court. Fellow tennis star Rafael Nadal has now given his opinion on Djokovic's visa being cancelled and the Serbian not being vaccinated.

Nadal reportedly said, "Well, I don't know. Of course, what's happening is not good for no one in my opinion. But I can't have a clear opinion on everything because I don't have all the details, honestly. Seems like a rough situation, but at the end of the day, the only thing I can say is we have been going through very challenging situations and a lot of families have been suffering a lot during the last two years with the pandemic.

"The only thing that I can say is I believe in what the people who know about medicine says, and if those people say that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine,” Nadal said after his victory in the Melbourne Summer Set on Thursday ahead of the Australian Open. "That’s my point of view. I went through COVID. I have been vaccinated twice. If you do this, you don’t have any problem to play here. The world in my opinion has been suffering enough to not follow the rules," he added.

Nadal feels sorry for Djokovic

Rafael Nadal also said that he feels sorry for Novak Djokovic but then added that the Serbian tennis star knew about the rules and regulations well in advance. While not being vaccinated is not an issue in the tennis arena so far, Australia has strict COVID-19 regulations and laws are in place to deny entry for people who have not been vaccinated.

"I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem. He went through another - he made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences. Of course, I don’t like the situation that is happening. In some way, I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision," said Nadal.

Image: AP