Iga Swiatek Beats Osaka To Win Sunshine Double, Will Replace Retired Barty As World No. 1

Following Ash Barty's shocking retirement earlier this year, Iga Swiatek is set to become the new women's singles world number one after clinching the Sunshine Double by defeating Naomi Osaka 6-4, 6-0 in the Miami Open finals. The Polish international won her second title in the US in a span of a few weeks after defeating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1.

Iga Swiatek ready to replace Ash Barty as new world number one

After becoming the youngest woman since Monica Seles in 1992 to clinch the French Open in 2020, Iga Swiatek won her sixth title on the main circuit by sweeping past four-time Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka in Miami Open final. This was her third title in a row this year after winning the finals in Doha and Indian Wells earlier this year.

Tired Iga Swiatek withdraws from Charleston event

Iga Swiatek announced in a statement that she would withdraw from the Charleston event, citing tiredness and a 'harmless injury' that she had sustained following 17 consecutive wins and three consecutive finals. According to AP, the Polish international said, "I've got a harmless injury of my arm that I need to rest. I hoped to start the clay season in Charleston there, but unfortunately, I need to wait."

Swiatek hopes Miami Open win will begin new rivalry with Osaka

Following an epic battle in the Miami Open final, Iga Swiatek said in her winning speech that she hopes beating Naomi Osaka would help begin a 'great rivalry' between the two. "I'm pretty glad that we could play this match and I think it's a start of a great rivalry. And honestly, when I was watching you winning US Open in 2018, I wouldn't have even thought that I'm going to be playing against you in such an important match. You are really an inspiration and this sport is better with you so keep going and as you said, we're 1-1 now so... playing more matches to come."

Previously, Osaka had defeated Swiatek 7-6(4), 6-4 at the Rogers Cup in Toronto in 2019. With Ash Barty having shockingly announced her retirement at just 25-years old earlier this year after winning her home Australian Open title, tennis fans will hope that Osaka and Swiatek can begin the next big rivalry in tennis.