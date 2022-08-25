Iga Swiatek, Rafael Nadal Play Outrageous Tweener Serves On Way To Gauff-McEnroe Showdown

Some of the top tennis stars were in action ahead of the upcoming US Open 2022 as they got together to play in Tennis Plays for Peace exhibition match. The Ukraine charity event was organised by United States Tennis Association (USTA) to raise awareness and humanitarian aid for people affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. The main round of the final grand slam tournament of the year gets underway on August 29.

Tennis Plays for Peace: Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek's tweener shots delight fans

Rafael Nadal and women's world no 1 Iga Swiatek teamed up to face Coco Gauff and John McEnroe in Tennis Plays for Peace exhibition match. The pair of Nadal and Swiatek was leading the game 3-1 when both players put on a tweener clinic for the audience present at the Arthur Ash stadium. The pair eventually went on to win the point after McEnroe's hot hit the net.

Besides Rafel Nadal, Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and John McEnroe the other top stars in the lineup for the exhibition event included Carlos Alcaraz, Leylah Fernandez, Felix Auger-Aliassime, Maria Zakkarie, Carlos ALcarez and Matteo Berrettini. The money collected will go to GlobalGiving’s Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund which will support humanitarian assistance in impacted communities in Ukraine and surrounding regions where Ukrainian refugees have fled. The Tennis Plays for Peace programme has already raised over one million in humanitarian aid and with the help of the US Open, the programme hoped to reach an additional two million.

Prize money increased for US Open 2022

The United States tennis association, a few days back, announced the biggest total player compensation in the tournament's history after increasing it to $60.1 million from the $57.5 million money which was paid last year. Besides player's compensation, the US Open 2022 will also witness an increase in prize money in each round of every event. The winner of the US Open 2022 will get prize money of $2,600,000 ($2.6 million) an increase of $100,000, while the runner will be rewarded with $1.3 million.

The players entering the main draw will be pocketing $80,000 as money while the one advancing to the second round will get $121,000. Those who progress to the last eight will earn $445,000, while the semi-finalist, will bag $705,000 as prize money. Winners of the doubles championship will earn $688,000 each while the runner-up will get $344,000. The doubles team that exits in the first round will take home $21,300.