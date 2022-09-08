Iga Swiatek Vs Aryna Sabalenka Live Stream: When & Where To Watch US Open 2022 Semi-final?

After a straight-set win over Jessica Pegula (6-3, 7-6 (4)) in the quarter-finals, world number one Iga Swiatek is all set to take on world number six Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals of the US Open 2022 on Thursday. As for Sabalenka, she defeated Karolina Pliskova by a score of 6-1, 7-6 (4) to reach her second consecutive semi-final in New York.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting clash between two of the top future stars in the women's singles game, here is a look at how to watch US Open 2022 live in India, the UK and the US, and the Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka live streaming details.

What time will Swiatek vs Sabalenka begin?

The Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2022 clash will not begin earlier than 5:45 AM IST on Friday, September 9.

How to watch US Open 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch US Open 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The game will be broadcast live on Sony Six SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the clash on the official social media handles of the tournament.

Swiatek vs Sabalenka live streaming details

Indian fans wanting to watch the match can also use the live stream, which would be available on the SonyLIV app.

Where to watch US Open 2022 live in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the US Open 2022 live can tune in to the ESPN Network. The clash will be broadcasted live on ESPN and ESPN2. The game will begin no earlier than 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, September 8. Meanwhile, in Canada, the Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka match can be watched live on TSN.

How to watch Swiatek vs Sabalenka in UK?

UK fans wanting to watch the US Open 2022 can tune in to Amazon Prime Video. The Iga Swiatek vs Aryna Sabalenka clash will begin no earlier than 1:15 AM BST on Friday, September 9.