Iga Swiatek Vs Coco Gauff Live Stream: How To Watch French Open Final In India, UK & US?

Current World No 1 Iga Swiatek is aiming to keep her unbeaten run alive when she faces Coco Gauff in the French Open women's final. The Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff French Open women's final will be played on Saturday, June 4. A victory in the final for Swiatek will help her in equaling the best unbeaten run held by Venus Williams.

Iga Swiatek defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-2,6-1 in her French Open semi-final encounter. Young Coco Gauff on the other hand defeated Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in her semi-final match to seal a place in her first Grand Slam final. Gauff is the youngest Grand Slam finalist since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon 18 years ago and only graduated from high school while in Paris.

Coco Gauff, who's yet to drop a set in the singles competition is also in the women's doubles final. The 18-year-old and her American compatriot Jessica Pegula face French wildcards, Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the title clash Sunday. This will be the third meeting between the two, with Iga Swiatek winning both matches. In the last meeting, Swiatek humbled Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-1 in Miami earlier this year. Let's take a look at Live streaming details of the French Open Women Singles final.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff live streaming: How to watch French Open women's final in India?

Tennis fans in India can tune into Sony Sports Network to watch the Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff French Open match. The live broadcast of the match will be available on Sony Ten and Sony Six channels.

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff French Open live stream

The online audience can watch the match on the SonyLIV app and website. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 pm in India.

French Open final: How to watch Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff match in US?

Fans in US can watch all the action of the French Open 2022 live on CNBC, Tennis Channel or Bally Sports. Meanwhile, the live stream of the matches can also be watched on Peacock TV. The Djokovic vs Nadal clash will begin no earlier than 9: AM ET

French Open 2022 live stream details in UK

Tennis fans in the UK wanting to watch the Women Singles final live can tune in to Eurosport, which will bring the live coverage of the tournament to more than 50 European territories. The clash will begin no earlier than 2:30 PM BST.