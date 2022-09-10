Iga Swiatek Vs Ons Jabeur, 2022 US Open Final: Who Holds Historical Advantage?

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur are all set to lock horns against each other in the women's final of the 2022 US Open on Sunday. The match will take place at the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York and is scheduled to begin at 1.30 a.m. IST. Two of the top five players in the world will square off in a major competition final for the first time since Wimbledon in 2016. Ahead of the highly-anticipated final between Swiatek and Jabeur, let's take a look at some of the key stats of both players, including the head-to-head record and other career achievements.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur

Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur presently have a 2-2 head-to-head record. Jabeur and Swiatek have faced off four times, with each player taking two victories. Swiatek and Jabeur played each other for the first time in 2019 in Washington, DC. Swiatek prevailed in the contest, taking it 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Their lone Grand Slam encounter took place at Wimbledon in 2021, when Jabeur triumphed 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. After that, they met in Rome and Cincinnati. While Swiatek prevailed in Rome 6-2, 6-2, Jabeur won in Cincinnati 6-3, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur career stats

On April 4, 2022, Swiaket attained her career-highest ranking of World No. 1. Since then, she has remained at the top of the WTA Ranking. The 21-year-old has won nine WTA singles titles so far in her career, but her doubles trophy cabinet is still empty. In her career, Swiatek has 53 losses and 196 victories in the singles category. She has won 27 games and lost 14 in the doubles division.

Jabeur achieved her career-highest ranking of World No. 1 on June 27, 2022. She has since slipped to the number five position in the WTA Rankings. The 28-year-old has won three WTA singles titles so far in her career, while she is yet to win a doubles title. Jabeur has won 384 Singles matches in her career and has lost 211 games. In the doubles category, she has won 29 matches and lost 27 games.

