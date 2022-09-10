Iga Swiatek Vs Ons Jabeur Live Streaming: How To Watch US Open 2022 In India, US & UK?

After a brilliant three-set win over sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka, women's singles world number one Iga Swiatek is all set to take on Ons Jabeur in the US Open 2022 finals on Saturday. Despite losing the first set, the Polish international produced a fantastic comeback to win the match by a score of 3-6, 6-1, 6-4.

As for Jabeur, she outclassed Caroline Garcia in straight sets to reach her second Grand Slam final in 2022. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting clash between the two finalists, here is a look at how to watch US Open 2022 live in India, the UK and the US, and the Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live streaming details.

What time will Swiatek vs Jabeur begin?

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur US Open 2022 final will not begin earlier than 1:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 11.

How to watch US Open 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the US Open 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores and updates of the final on the official social media handles of the tournament.

Swiatek vs Jabeur live streaming details

The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app or website.

Where to watch tournament in US?

Fans in the United States wanting to watch the US Open 2022 live can tune in to the ESPN Network. The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur clash will not begin earlier than 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, September 10.

How to watch US Open 2022 in UK?

UK fans wanting to watch the US Open 2022 can tune in to Amazon Prime Video. The Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur clash will not begin earlier than 9:00 PM BST on Saturday, September 10.

Iga Swiatek vs Ons Jabeur H2H record

After four matches against each other, both Iga Swiatek and Ons Jabeur have won two matches each. The two last met in Rome when Swiatek won 6-2, 6-2.