'I'm Going To Treat This Match As If It's My Last': Djokovic After Reaching US Open Finals

Novak Djokovic is confident about putting everything on the line to lift the current season’s US Open trophy after he confirmed his place in the US Open 2021 finals by defeating Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the semifinals on Saturday. The World No.1 Djokovic will now face World no. 3 Daniil Medvedev in a high-intensity final scheduled to be played on September 13. He defeated World no. 4 Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, and 6-2 in the semifinals at the Flushing Meadows. Djokovic is now in line to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to complete the Grand Slam.

As per the official website of ATP Tour, after his win in the semifinals against the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Djokovic said, “I’m going to treat this match as it's my last one because it's arguably the most important one of my career maybe. Maybe not, I don't know. But of this year, for sure. It's going to be a battle against another guy who has been in tremendous form, Medvedev”.

The job is not done, I have one match more to go: Novak Djokovic

Djokovic cited the example of NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s famous reply to a reporter who asked him why he was not visibly happy after the Los Angeles Lakers took a 2-0 lead against Orlando Magic in the 2009 NBA Finals. Bryant replied to a reporter by saying that his job is not finished.

Citing the example of Bryant, Djokovic added, “He's been someone, as probably millions of athletes and people around the world, have been looking up to him, admiring him. That's kind of an attitude I have. Job is not done. Excitement is there. Motivation is there, without a doubt. Probably more than ever. But I have one more to go”.

On his finals clash with Medvedev, Djokovic further said, "I’m sure he's going to give it all to win it, to win his first Slam. On the other side, I'll be giving it all I possibly got in the tank to win this match. I’m focussing on recovery, recalibrating all the systems for Sunday. I'm not going to waste time or energy on anything that can just be a distraction and deplete me from the vital energy that I need for Sunday.”

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Serbian player’s historic run, seeking a Grand Slam. While talking about his mindset, Djokovic further added, “I'm just trying to lock into what I know works for me. I have my routines, I have my people. I isolate myself. I gather all the necessary energy for the next battle, only the next match, the next match”. He concluded by saying that, in his mind, he has the image of him holding the trophy on September 13 when asked by a reporter about it.

(Image: AP)