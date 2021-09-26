'I’m In A Good Place': Roger Federer Provides Latest Update On His Knee Injury

Legendary tennis player Roger Federer provided an update about his knee injury as he attended the Laver Cup 2021 on September 25. He is currently recovering from a right knee injury and seemed happy about his late decision to attend the tournament.

While speaking in an interview with former World No. 1 Jim Courier, the 20-time major champion talked about attending the Laver Cup and also provided insights on his injury. Federer thanked everyone at the TD Garden for a warm welcome. He added that he has witnessed some incredible tennis and some great matches during the trip.

The 40-year-old Swiss legend then spoke about his right knee injury and added that he was really unhappy with his performance at the Wimbledon Championships 2021. Federer suffered a loss to Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of the tournament. As mentioned on the official website of ATP Tour, speaking about his performance, Federer said,

"I was just nowhere near where I wanted to be to play at the top, top level. But I tried my best and at the end... too much is too much. Now I’ve just got to take it step by step. I’ve got to first walk again properly, run properly and then do the sidesteps and all the agility work, and then eventually I’ve got to be back on the tennis court."

"But it’s going to take me a few more months and then we’ll see how things are at some point next year. I’ve got to take my time. I don’t want to rush into anything at this point. This is also for my life. I want to make sure I can do everything I want to do later on. There’s no rush with anything, so I’m actually in a really good place. I think the worst is behind me. I took the time and, I don’t know, I’m just really in a good place. I’m really happy."

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev win their group stage matches in the Laver Cup

Meanwhile, in Laver Cup 2021, World no. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas won his group stage match against Nick Kyrgios on September 25. On the other hand, recently crowned US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev won his group-stage clash against Denis Shapovalov on September 26.

The Laver Cup is a tournament where the top six European Players lock horns against six of their counterparts from the rest of the world. Up next in the Laver Cup, World no. 4 Alexander Zevrev is all set to lock horns with 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime, who recently shined in the US Open 2021 by reaching the semifinals of the tournament.

(Image: AP)