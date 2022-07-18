'I'm The One Who Pays The Coach': Rafael Nadal On Why Tennis Is Different From Team Sports

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has given a brilliant piece of advice to young professionals by explaining how tennis is different from other sports. The Spaniard believes that since the players are the ones who pay their coaches, there is a chance that some of the players may not bother listening to their coaches' advice. Nadal is still one of the fittest players in world tennis despite being one of the most senior-most in the tennis circuit.

Rafael Nadal gives youngsters a fantastic piece of advice

In an interaction with Eurosport, Rafael Nadal said, "In team sports, you have a coach who is the club. Hire a coach and the player is paid too. But the coach is the boss. In our sport, I am the one who pays the coach, the physical trainer, and the physical therapist. In the end, you are the boss."

He went on to add that if players like the humility to listen then they may struggle to make much progress. "If you don't make all those people around you feel they have the freedom to say things, whether they are good or bad, without putting your job at risk, you are not allowing yourself to be helped. If you do not have the humility to listen to the things that you do not like so much, it is difficult for you to continue on the right path," added the former world number one.

Rafael Nadal provides timeline on return after suffering injury

Rafael Nadal was forced to pull out of Wimbledon 2022 before his semi-final match against Nick Kyrgios after he sustained an abdominal tear. After his disappointing exit, the two-time champion at the All England Club announced a timeline of his return to tennis.

While speaking at a news conference two weeks ago, the Spaniard said, "My hope is three to four weeks will allow me to do my normal calendar. In one week I will be able to play from the baseline without serving. Not serving for a while, of course. In some way, that's a positive thing, that I [am] going to keep being able to practice from the baseline. That helps to try to make the calendar that I want to do."