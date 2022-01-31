Indian Cricket Fraternity Erupts In Joy After Rafael Nadal Claims 21st Grand Slam Title

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal scripted history on Sunday by claiming his 21st Grand Slam title, after winning the Australian Open 2022 men’s singles final by beating Russia’s Daniil Medvedev. Nadal found himself lacking behind the US Open 2021 winner after two sets of the final, as the Russian clinched the first two games, 2-6, 6-7(5). However, the Spaniard scripted an incredible comeback and won the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 7-5, to finish the match that lasted for five and a half hours, on the winning side.

He surpassed Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the list of tennis players with the most Grand Slam title wins, by becoming the first-ever tennis player in history to clinch 21 titles. Djokovic and Federer are currently tied at 20 Grand Slam titles each and didn't participate in the Australian Open. Meanwhile, on witnessing the 35-year-old’s comeback for the ages on Sunday, the entire world was mesmerized by his skills. Among the many reactions across the globe, many prominent faces of the Indian cricket fraternity also hailed Nadal for his record-breaking milestone by expressing their thoughts on Twitter.

What did the Indian cricket fraternity say about Rafael Nadal?

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar took to his official Twitter handle and hailed Nadal’s performance as absolutely magnificent, while also adding that it was stunning, to say the least. “From 2 sets down to come back and win your 21st Grand Slam is incredible. Congratulations @RafaelNadal!” Tendulkar added. Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also had some great words by the Spaniard. “Such Tenacity as usual from the great man Rafa!,” Ashwin said.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman and Virender Sehwag also weighed on his thoughts on Nadal by saying that he can be never ruled out. “From 2 sets down, to come back and win in Grand style is a monumental effort. Congratulations #RafaelNadal on a record 21st Grand Slam and for winning the #AustralianOpen in great fashion,” Laxman tweeted.

Sehwag also added by saying, “Rafael - Fire hai Fire. What an incredible comeback, what a champion”. At the same time, Parthiv Patel, Dinesh Karthik, Sanjay Manjrekar also hailed Rafael Nadal for his 21st Grand Slam win.

More than the feat of 21st Grand slam which is the most by anyone in men’s history , this is truly a stunning comeback by #Nadal in this match who is a superman!#AustralianOpen2022 #AustralianOpen #NadalvsMedvedev #NadalMedvedev pic.twitter.com/5DbQF1CnRj — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) January 30, 2022

RAFAEL NADAL! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 30, 2022

(Image: AP)