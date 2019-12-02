The Debate
Watch: Indian Davis Cup Team Arrive In Delhi After Victory Over Pakistan

Tennis News

Indian Davis Cup team received a grand welcome upon their arrival in Delhi; the Indian team delivered a stellar performance at their game against Pakistan

The Indian Davis Cup team received a grand welcome by their fans as they arrived in Delhi after their victory over Pakistan. Post winning the match, the Indian team dedicated their victory over Pakistan to the Indian armed forces. There was not much hype but the controversy surrounding the Davis Cup tie simply vanished in no time as India simply crushed Pakistan with an unassailable 3-0 victory in the Asia Oceania Davis Cup tie in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on November 30. The manner in which India annihilated Pakistan was exemplary, ruthless and uncompromising as all three matches turned out to be mostly one-sided, in fact, there was simply no contest.

