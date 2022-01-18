Indian Tennis Player Purav Raja Reacts To Novak Djokovic's Deportation From Australia

The Novak Djokovic visa saga was finally brought to an end on Sunday after almost 12 days when he was deported from Australia just one day before he was scheduled to play at the Australian Open 2022. The first Grand Slam of the year was mired in controversy over this incident but it has come to an end now. Despite protests against the Australian Government in Melbourne, Canberra stuck to its rules and deported the Serbian tennis star.

Indian tennis player Purav Raja gave his two cents on the whole Djokovic incident. He was not pleased by the way things ended. "I don't know my take on it. I am not the Australian government, so I don't know my take on it. But I know it, for sure, that it's embarrassing on tennis," Raja said to select media outlets. "Djokovic flew to Australia after being granted a medical exemption but was placed in detention after having his visa revoked by the Australian Border Force. I don't know what the visa situation was. I don't know how he was allowed in the country. All I can say is that the visa is subject to immigration. Every visa granted to you, for every government, is subject to immigration. And the immigration obviously has a problem. So, in theory, the Australian government and the immigration have a problem with the tennis association. And that leaves us in a bit of a soup," said Purav Raja.

Novak Djokovic Deported: How the whole incident played out

The 20-time Grand Slam champion had announced two weeks ago that he would be participating in the upcoming Australian Open after receiving a 'medical exemption' to enter the country for not revealing his vaccination status. However, his visa was revoked on his arrival in Melbourne as he failed to obtain the right visa for the medical exemption that he was granted. Djokovic was held at the Melbourne airport overnight and was supposed to be 'removed' from the country. But he decided to challenge the decision by appealing in the Australian Federal Court, following which his visa was reinstated.

Djokovic submitted in the court that he had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to landing in Australia which is the reason why he did not take the vaccine and was given an exemption. The saga witnessed a fresh twist on Friday, January 14, after Australian Minister for Immigration, Alex Hawke, revoked his visa for the second time on the basis that it was in the public interest. The Australian Minister for Immigration, issued a statement on January 14 stating that he exercised his right to cancel the visa of Novak Djokovic on the basis that it was in the interest of the public. He was deported late on Sunday from Australia.

Image: PTI/AP