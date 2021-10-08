Indian Wells: Daniil Medvedev Explains How He's Dealing With Pressure After US Open Win

US Open 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev revealed how he is dealing with higher expectations after his first Grand Slam victory in New York last month. The world number two beat world number one Novak Djokovic in the final to prevent the Serbian ace from winning the Calendar Grand Slam.

Had Djokovic won the US Open, he would have become the first man since Rod Laver to win all four Grand Slams in the same year. Medvedev is now competing at the Indian Wells and is hoping to win another big title on the hard courts.

Daniil Medvedev explains how he is dealing with pressure

While speaking to reporters after his Thursday practice at Indian Wells, Daniil Medvedev said that he has been receiving greater attention ever since his US Open 2021 win. "It was a big dream come true for me. I am motivated. I came here prepared. Everybody talks about you in the media, the newspapers and in Russia of course. Some people texted me that I hadn’t seen for a long time," said Medvedev.

Medvedev also added that he had 'strange' interactions with people he did not know who asked to pay for him in restaurants. "A lot of people tried to pay for me in restaurants. Sometimes I try to refuse it. I don’t see why to accept it from people I don’t know. It is funny, but strange anyway."

Daniil Medvedev finally won a Grand Slam at US Open 2021

Daniil Medvedev finally won a Grand Slam at the US Open 2021 after suffering previous heartbreaks at the tournament. In 2019, the Russian lost a five-set thriller to Rafael Nadal. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic defeated Medvedev at the Australian Open final earlier this year.

Medvedev, who is currently ranked second in the world, can reduce the gap to world number one Djokovic, who is not competing at Indian Wells if he lifts the title. After winning the US Open, the Russian spent most of his time in the US as he said insisted that it would help him prepare better for the Indian Wells.