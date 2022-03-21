Indian Wells: Rafael Nadal Contemplates Injury Woes As 20-match Win Streak Comes To An End

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal's 20-match winning streak came to an end on Sunday as he was defeated in two straight sets by Taylor Fritz in the ATP Indian Wells Masters final. After the loss, Nadal discussed his upper-body injury, which caused him pain during the game and also difficulty in breathing. The 35-year-old stated that he is still unsure of the cause of his injury, but that he will work to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

The latest injury that is concerning Nadal first emerged during his semi-final match against compatriot Carlos Alcaraz. Nadal was then seen receiving treatment for the injury in the final against Fritz on Sunday evening.

"I had pain, honestly. I have a problem breathing. I don't know if it's something on the rib, I don't know yet. When I'm breathing when I'm moving it's like a needle all the time inside here. I get dizzy a little bit because it's painful. It's a kind of pain that limits me a lot. Is not only about pain, I don't feel very well because affects my breathing," Nadal said after the match.

Because of his loss in the Indian Wells final, Nadal will have to wait a little longer to equal Novak Djokovic's record of 37 Masters 1000 victories. Nadal had entered the Indian Wells final on the back of three successive titles, including the prestigious Australian Open. Earlier this year, Nadal went past Djokovic and Swiss legend Roger Federer to become the player with the most Grand Slam titles in the history of the sport as he won his 21st in the form of the Australian Open.

Nadal vs Fritz

Coming back to the match, Fritz defeated Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (7/5) to register his biggest victory in the senior men's circuit. Fritz won the match in two hours and five minutes. The 24-year-old American won the match despite struggling with an ankle injury. This was Fritz's second career title and his first at the elite Masters 1000 level. With the win, Fritz became the first American tennis player since Andre Agassi to win the Indian Wells title.

Image: AP