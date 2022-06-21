'Injury-laden' Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic Get On The Groove For Wimbledon Challenge

Tennis fans across the world will witness some fantastic displays when the main round of the Wimbledon Championship gets underway with some of the top players in action. All eyes will be on two of the most decorated players - Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as they battle for the Wimbledon glory. The Wimbledon 2022 event will get underway on June 27 at the All England Club and Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have already begun training for the big event.

Wimbledon 2022: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic practice session

Djokovic is the defending Wimbledon Champion and comes into the tournament having lost his No 1 ranking to Russia's Daniil Medvedev who has been banned from playing in the tournament. The former World No 1 was back on the court for the first time since his quarterfinal French Open exit at the hands of Rafael Nadal. Djokovic is on a 21-match winning streak at Wimbledon, winning six of seven finals he has played at the All-England Club. His only loss came to Andy Murray in 2013. The unbeaten run includes titles in 2018, 2019 and 2021 with the tournament not being played in 2020 on account of the pandemic.

Nadal, on the other hand, is a two-time Wimbledon winner - in 2008 and 2010. Nadal kickstarted his preparations in full swing and was joined by his entire team and fellow tennis player Grigor Dimitrov on the court. Visuals of both players practising were shared by the official Twitter handle of Wimbledon earlier. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will next feature in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic which will be played at London's Hurlingham Club. The lineup for the tournament also includes Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Casper Ruud.

Rafael Nadal injury update

Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon participation was in question after his foot injury resurfaced during the French Open. The Spaniard played through the pain to win the title. Speaking on his home island of Mallorca Nadal said, “My intention is to play Wimbledon. If things don’t go as I would like, then we will see what will happen. (But) I am happy. I have gone a week without limping.” The 36-year-old Nadal also admitted that if this latest attempt to make his foot condition more bearable does not work he will consider surgery, a move that he admits could put the continuation of his career in question.