'Inner Fight Is Always The Biggest': Djokovic On Incredible Comeback From 2 Sets Down

20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic showed his mettle on Centre Court on Tuesday as he made an incredible comeback to defeat Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon quarter-finals from two sets down. After losing the first two sets by a scoreline of 5-7, 2-6, the Serbian went on to win the next three by a scoreline of 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

After making an outstanding comeback, Djokovic commented on the 'inner fight' he battled to earn the much-deserved victory.

Djokovic explains how he made incredible comeback against Sinner

While speaking in his post-match interview, Novak Djokovic lauded Jannik Sinner for putting on an incredible show before he joked that the toilet break was the turning point for him. "Firstly a huge congratulations to my opponent. There will be so many opportunities for him in the future. It was unfortunate for him but I wish him the best of luck for the rest of the year," said the Serbian.

As for the match, Djokovic said, "The toilet break was the turning point. Can I take you through the third, fourth and fifth sets not the first two! As for the first two sets, we had two different matches compared to the last three. He was the better player for the first two sets. I went out and had a refresh, had a toilet break. I had a little pep talk to myself in the mirror. It’s the truth."

There was indeed a huge difference in the way Djokovic played in the first two sets as compared to the last three. In the first two sets, he looked down and out as he failed to establish a foothold in the game. However, from the third set onwards, he became more aggressive and turned things completely around in his favour. Djokovic's win over Sinner helped him earn his eleventh semi-final berth at Wimbledon and his 26th consecutive victory at the grass-court event.

As for the toilet break he took, the Serbian star explained when things are not going well in one's favour, they need such kinds of breathers. "Sometimes in these circumstances when not much is happening positively for you, sometimes these things are necessary. A little break to try and regather the thoughts and reassemble. I was fortunate to start the third set very well. I broke his serve very early. That gave me a confidence boost. I saw doubt in his game. My experience helped me deal and cope with the pressure," added a delighted and relieved Djokovic.

Comeback complete 👑@DjokerNole is a Wimbledon semi-finalist for the 11th time, sealing a sublime 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 victory against Jannik Sinner#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/xdkN5os2H2 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2022

He concluded by explaining that despite all his experience it is always difficult to win the 'inner fight.' "Even though I have played tennis on the big stage I still go through the same doubtful moments. The inner fight is always the biggest," added Djokovic. "Trying to win the internal fight is a big challenge. Once you do that, things go in your favour. I always believe I can turn the big matches around."