International Yoga Day 2021: Sania Mirza Shares Why She Is A 'big Believer' Of Yoga

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2021, Tennis player Sania Mirza urged citizens to start practicing Yoga for their mental and physical health, sharing why she was a big believer in the disciple herself. According to Sania Mirza, the best part about Yoga, unlike other physical forms of exercise was that no one was ever too young or too old to start it.

"June 21 is International Day of Yoga. I myself am a big believer of Yoga for more reasons than one, not just for my physical health but also for my mental health. The best part about Yoga is that anyone can do it. You don't have to be a certain age, you can be at any age. You are never too young or never too old to start Yoga. It brings calmness in your life, helps in breathing and of course keeps you healthy and fit. Keep doing Yoga and take care," said the Tennis star.

International Yoga Day 2021

The 7th International Yoga Day is being celebrated on June 21, 2021, with a theme of 'Yoga for wellness'. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, medical science has stressed on the benefits of the practice in immunity building as the world celebrates International Day of Yoga digitally for the second consecutive year. According to the United Nations UN), this year's theme is relevant "for our times in a society still recovering from the impact of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic". Apart from its physical benefits, the UN has also shared the mental health benefits of Yoga saying that it can help people deal with depression, anxiety and alleviate stress levels. The day will be observed in nearly 190 countries.

In India, the Ministry of Culture has organized a special drive named 'Yoga An Indian Heritage' across 75 cultural heritage locations on Monday. In an official statement, the Ministry informed that the drive is a part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign, and will witness active participation of all the bodies of the Ministry.