IOC Dials Peng Shuai Once Again, Keen On Meeting Her At 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics

Peng Shuai's whereabouts still remain unknown with no news about the Chinese tennis star. Peng Shuai has been the talk of the tennis world following her controversial sexual abuse allegation against the former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of the Communist Party. However last month Peng Shuai backtracked on her comments stating that she had never accused anyone of sexually assaulting her and that the post she made had been misunderstood. However, it looks like Peng Shuai will be soon making her first public appearance as per the Washington Post report.

Peng Shuai case: Will the Chinese star appear at Winter Beijing Olympics

As per the report, an IOC spokesperson in an email has said that after the first call made by the IOC with Peng Shuai on 21 November 2021, the IOC team has kept in touch with her and had a number of conversations with her — the last one just the past week. He said, “In this way, we got to know each other better. For instance, she told us that she is looking forward to the upcoming Winter Beijing Olympics 2022 and intends to follow the competitions and her fellow Chinese Olympians closely."

He added that Peng Shuai is also looking forward to a meeting with IOC President Thomas Bach and Emma Terho, the chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission with the meeting likely to happen during the Games. He said, “In arranging the different conversations, the Chinese Olympic Committee has always been very supportive and will also ensure that the meeting can happen even under very strict COVID-19 countermeasures and in the closed-loop that is in place during the Games.”

Peng Shuai t-shirt row at Australian Open

While IOC has been staying in touch with Peng Shuai, the Chinese Tennis star's presence was felt at the Australian Open with two fans wearing the "Where is Peng Shuai" t-shirt. A video that emerged online shows security staff at the Australian Open blocking fans from entering the Melbourne Park arena before asking them to remove T-shirts bearing the message "Where is Peng Shuai?". However, Tennis Australia took a u-turn on its stance on spectators wearing t-shirts stating that Fans will now be allowed to wear t-shirts with messages backing Shuai but banners will still remain banned from the competition.