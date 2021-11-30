International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound has stood up in support of the organisation following claims over IOC confirming the safety of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. Earlier reports emerged that IOC president Thomas Bach had a 30-minute call with Peng Shuai where the Chinese tennis star told them about her being safe and well. Peng Shuai has been away from the social media and public eye ever since her sexual assault claim against a former leading Communist Party official.

IOC official on Peng Shuai missing case

Dick Pound while speaking to Bloomberg TV said, “Frankly, I think that’s a little silly and it’s not supported by the evidence.All kinds of people were trying to get in touch with her to make sure that she was alive and healthy and not in captivity,” He further added “The only organization in the world that’s been able to establish that is the IOC. I thought it was a very good start and everyone should be reassured she’s fine.” Despite IOC call to Peng Shuai, Human Rights Watch was critical over the interaction. According to Bloomberg report Pound said on Tuesday that Bach would likely have lunch with Peng in January when he arrived in Beijing before the games, a meeting that was suggested during the earlier video call.

WTA unconvinced over IOC and Peng Shuai video call

Earlier WTA Chairman Steve Simon in his statement over Peng Shuai missing case had said, “I am glad to see the videos released by China state-run media that appear to show Peng Shuai at a restaurant in Beijing. While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear if she is free and able to make decisions and take actions on her own, without coercion or external interference".

He had further said, "This video alone is insufficient. As I have stated from the beginning, I remain concerned about Peng Shuai’s health and safety and that the allegation of sexual assault is being censored and swept under the rug. I have been clear about what needs to happen and our relationship with China is at a crossroads.”

Peng Shuai Tennis career

Peng Shuai tennis career has seen her become one of the world's top doubles competitors, winning major titles at Wimbledon in 2013 and the French Open in 2014. The Chinese tennis star also competed in three straight Olympics, beginning with her home-country games at Beijing in 2008. Even though she has not officially announced her retirement, the 35-year-old Peng has not competed in matches in nearly two years.