Irked Daniil Medvedev Taunts French Crowd After Being Booed For Smashing Racket: Watch

Daniil Medvedev of Russia poked fun at a section of French spectators for heckling him for smashing his racket during his Moselle Open encounter on Thursday. The incident happened in the second set tiebreak of the pre-quarterfinal match between Stan Wawrinka and Medvedev after the latter conceded a point. The moment Medvedev crashed his racket to the ground in fury over losing the set, the crowd started booing to demonstrate their displeasure with his behaviour.

After losing the tiebreak point to Wawrinka in the second set, Medvedev turned to the crowd and began making gestures at them in an apparent attempt to make fun of them for booing him. Before putting his finger to his head and making what appeared to be a monkey gesture, Medvedev implied that some of the audience members were crazy. A video of the incident has since gone viral on various social media platforms, including Twitter.

Netizens slam Medvedev

Meanwhile, the incident did not go down well with social media users, who took to Twitter to slam the Russian tennis star. "Seriously, what is his problem? It's not like they are cheering his mistakes or against him winning. He's bringing this on himself. Disrespectful to make Stan wait for him to do this too," one individual wrote. "Trolls the crowd and then whines in the press conference that he's so sad he didn't have support from the crowd. USO 2019, DC in Madrid, AO 2022 and now this. keep 'em coming," another user wrote.

Wawrinka calms the crowd

As far as the match is concerned, Wawrinka beat Medvedev 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-3 to reach the quarter-final of the Moselle Open. Wawrinka was also seen trying to calm the crowd, who were booing Medvedev for his inappropriate gestures.

Medvedev became the World No. 1 in February this year, after reaching the Australian Open 2022 final against Nadal. He replaced 21-time Grand Slam champion, Novak Djokovic, at the top spot, whose 2022 campaign has been affected due to the Covid-19 vaccination norms in different countries. However, Medvedev has now dropped down to the No. 4 position in the ATP rankings and has been replaced by 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz at the top spot. Casper Ruud is currently ranked second, while Rafael Nadal is ranked third.

