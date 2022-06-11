Is 22-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal Going To Play At Wimbledon After Foot Injury?

The question mark still looms over Rafael Nadal's participation in this year's Wimbledon Championship as the ace Tennis player is yet to recover from his foot injury. The newly crowned French Open champion played the second Grand Slam tournament with a foot injury, however, if the latest reports are to be believed, the Spaniard has already undergone treatment. Spanish Tennis Federation doctor Angel Ruiz Cotorro has recently provided an update on Rafael Nadal's injury.

Will Rafael Nadal play Wimbledon?

Rafael Nadal's Wimbledon prospects will be decided in two weeks with tennis.com reporting that the Spaniard has undergone a pulsed radiofrequency treatment on his foot in order to play the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Cotorro, while speaking to the Spanish radio, said,

"Rafa is following the process, and the recovery is good. In two or three days we will look at the effects. In four days we will put him on the court and evaluate the way the treatment is evolving. If there is any discomfort following treatment, we will have to look at whether he can play Wimbledon."

As per the report, Nadal has a condition known as 'Muller-Weiss syndrome,' deterioration of the bone in the foot. The problem of Rafael Nadal's injury increased following the break caused by the COVID. The Spaniard was forced to take five months off last year due to the issue. It resurfaced in Rome ahead of the French Open as he was coming back to the court following a six-week injury break. According to Ruiz Cotorro, lack of competition aggravates the condition. He said "This is an injury that rest is not good for, it adapts little by little to the load," he said. "That same thing happened with the rib, five weeks not stepping on the court."

Recently a video had surfaced online showing Rafael Nadal getting out of the car holding crutches and didn't seem to be in the best condition healthwise. Following the French Open victory, the 36-year-old, in a press conference, stated that he will try some new treatments to see whether he might be able to enter Wimbledon, the title which he won twice.

Rafael Nadal injury

Rafael Nadal, during the French Open press conference, admitted to taking pain killers in every match in order to compete. In one of his statement, he even admitted “I had my foot again with a lot of pain. I am a player living with an injury; it is nothing new. It's something that is there. Unfortunately, my day-by-day is difficult, honestly… it’s difficult for me to accept the situation sometimes. Following the semi-final win, Nadal admitted that a new foot would allow him to be happier in his daily life. He also went on to say that winning titles gives you an adrenaline rush, but it's temporary. He also stated about having a life ahead of him and that in the future, he would love to play sports with his friends".