Is Federer Playing In French Open 2021? Latest Roger Federer Fitness Levels Revealed

Is Federer playing in French Open 2021? Having won his last French Open in 2009, Federer will be in the same half as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal this year.

This French Open promises fans some high-profile clashes right in the first round. Looking at this draw, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are all in the same half, for the very first time in history. Some concerns linger around Federer's health, who was reported to be "not 100%" when in Qatar. So fans have queried - 'Is Federer playing in French Open 2021?' Here is more on the Roger Federer fitness status and the Roger Federer French Open record -

Is Federer playing in French Open 2021? 

Yes, Federer will be playing in the French Open. 

What is the Roger Federer fitness status?

When Federer played in Qatar in March, he was not 100% healthy. "I’m not 100% yet,” he said then. “I can feel it. I can see it, you know. From that standpoint, important is to be 100% by the grass court season. I know that. I’m still building up. So this is a stepping stone". He even admitted that he was a bit tired after his win over Dan Evans. However, Federer was seen practising on Thursday in Paris, getting all set for his first Grand Slam since the Australian Open 2020.

French Open 2021 broadcast in India: How to watch French Open 2021?

The French Open 2021 broadcast in India this year will be on the Star Sports Network. Additionally, the French Open 2021 broadcast in India digitally will also be available to stream on Star Sports via the Disney+ Hotstar platform. That being said, the live scores and all other updates will be available via French Open's website and other social media handles. To use Disney+ Hotstar, one will have to choose a subscription plan that suits them. 

Roger Federer French Open record

The last time Federer emerged victorious in 2009. He beat Robin Söderling in the final 6–1, 7–6(7–1), 6–4 to bag the title. That had also been his fourth consecutive French Open final. He lost all his previous three finals to Rafael Nadal. 

Schedule

  • May 30 - June 1: 1st Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles
  • June 2 - 3: 2nd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles
  • June 4 - 5: 3rd Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles
  • June 6 - 7: 4th Round - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles
  • June 8 -9: Quarter-Final - Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles
  • June 10: Semi-Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles
  • June 11: Semi-Final - Men’s Singles; Final - Women’s Doubles
  • June 12: Final - Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles
  • June 13: Final - Men’s Singles

