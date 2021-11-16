Is Novak Djokovic Going To Retire? World No 1 Gives Massive Update On His Future

Tennis world champion Novak Djokovic seems to drop a major hint about his retirement collecting his year-end world number 1 trophy on Monday. The 20-time Grand Slam champion while receiving his winning trophy at the Nitto ATP finals in his winning speech said that he could play for two more years. Speaking in Italian, the champion said, "yes, the dream goes on and I hope to play this sport for two more years."

The statement which stunned all his fans gave a first hint on his retirement plans. However, in a quick response to this, Djokovic in his post-match press conference clarified his remarks and said that the comment has been misinterpreted and he meant he meant to play for an undefined period. Speaking on the same, he said that he didn't mean it that way and doesn't have a number in his mind and still wants to play at this level.

Novak Djokovic surpasses Pete Sampras winning the most year-end No.1 finishes

34-year-old Novak Djokovic was awarded the year-end ATP Tour No. 1 trophy after winning at the Nitto ATP Finals against Casper Ruud on Monday. Winning the honour for the seventh time, Djokovic is now 49-6 on the season and has surpassed his idol, Pete Sampras, with whom he earlier shared the record for 6 year-end finishes.

has also won the first three majors of the season at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon.

The reigning champion is presently bidding for the record-tying sixth ATP Finals trophy which will equal him with his rival Roger Federer on 6 titles at the season-ending championships.



