'It Was A Big Mess...': Nadal On Djokovic Receiving Visa To Compete At Australian Open

The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has revealed his delight at receiving the news that arch-rival Novak Djokovic would be permitted to compete at the Australian Open 2022. The Spaniard's comments come after reports have claimed that Australia's Immigration Minister Andrew Giles has overturned the Serbian's three-year visa ban.

Nadal delighted as Djokovic receives permission to compete at AO

After receiving the news that Novak Djokovic would be permitted to play at the Australian Open, Rafael Nadal said at the ATP Finals in Turin (as quoted by Eurosport), "I always said the same: tennis is better when the best players are on the court. In the end, we don’t have to create many stories. Even if [it] was a big mess what happened last year in Australia, was not good for our sport. That was the past."

Speaking of the situation this year, Nadal added, "Roger [Federer] is not playing anymore. I missed a lot of Grand Slams for injuries. Last year Novak was not able to play there. That is [the] past. What is next is that Novak will be able to play again. That’s the best news possible, especially knowing that now the virus is more under control – seems – around the world. So why not?"

'Great New Year present': Djokovic on receiving Australian visa

Novak Djokovic was filled with joy after receiving the news that he would be able to compete at the Australian Open in January. Speaking of the same, he told Eurosport during the ATP Finals, "It has been a tough year with everything that happened, obviously, in Australia for me and for the people who are close in my life. This came as a great new year present."

Djokovic, who is the most successful men's singles player at the Australian Open with nine titles, added, "I am looking forward to going to Australia and hopefully having another successful Australian Open, that has been historically my most successful Grand Slam. I had some of my best memories on that court. Hopefully, I can make more positive memories there."