'It's Officially Bromance': Djokovic & Kyrgios Set Aside Differences After Wimbledon Final

Wimbledon 2022 finalists Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios set aside their differences after an exciting and gruelling final on Centre Court on Sunday by sharing words of admiration for each other. The Serbian called his newfound relationship with the Australian a 'bromance,' while Kygrios admitted that Djokovic was 'kind of a God' after he suffered his first defeat to the 21-time Grand Slam winner.

Novak Djokovic & Nick Kyrgios share words of admiration

After lifting the Wimbledon title for a seventh time on Centre Court, Novak Djokovic began his post-match interview by praising Nick Kyrgios, stating that he never imagined he would ever say so many nice things about him. "Nick, you’ll be back. Not just in Wimbledon but in many finals. You showed why you are one of the best players in the world. Congrats to you and your team. I wish you all the best, man. I really think you are an amazing talent," said Djokovic.

The top seed then told Kyrgios that he hopes this was a start of a 'wonderful friendship' by stating, "I never thought I’m going to say so many nice things about you, considering our relationship! OK, it’s officially a bromance! Hopefully, this is the start of a wonderful friendship. Let’s start with dinner and drinks and we will see."

Meanwhile, Kyrgios said, "Yeah he is a bit of a god, I’m not going to lie," when speaking of Djokovic. "I thought I played well. First of all congratulations to Novak and your team, you’ve won this championship so many times I don’t even know anymore." Their latest bit of admiration came after a bit of banter between the two before the final took place.

Earlier in the day, Kyrgios had retweeted a post of Djokovic and asked him if they were friends now. In reply, the Serbian said, "If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. PS winner of tomorrow pays." The Australian ended the banter by stating, "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts." Considering the increased mutual respect between each other, fans will be interested to see how their relationship unfolds in the future.