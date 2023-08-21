'I’ve Experienced This Before': Novak Djokovic Makes Epic Nadal Remark On Alcaraz - WATCH

Novak Djokovic succeeded in taking revenge on the Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz in the Cincinnati Open final 2023. The Serbian displayed great rage of passion in order to defeat Carlos, who was equally dominant on the court. Alcaraz won his first Wimbledon title last month and restricted Djokovic to becoming the joint player to win the most titles in the Open era with Rodger Federer.

3 things you need to know

Rodger Federer has 8 Wimbledon titles and Djokovic has 7

Djokovic won his third Cincinnati Masters title by defeating Alcaraz in the 2023 final

The final was 3 hours and 49 minutes long in just 3 sets

Also Read: Djokovic outlasts Alcaraz in nearly 4 hours for title in Cincinnati; Coco Gauff wins women’s title

Novak Djokovic lifts his third consecutive Cincinnati Masters

1️⃣👉 championship point saved

⏰👉 3hrs 48mins

3️⃣9️⃣th👉 Masters 1000 title 🏆



The longest match in tournament history, @DjokerNole prevails 5-7 7-6(7) 7-6(4) in a classic we'll never forget!@CincyTennis | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/DZrVn0IfAW — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 21, 2023

On a Sunday evening in the scorching Ohio heat (temperatures reached 35 degrees Celsius), Djokovic displayed a spectacular turnaround in front of a packed Centre Court audience at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. Djokovic faced up against Carlos Alcaraz and, at one point down, staged an exciting comeback to win the match. He had to work through five match points before he finally won the Cincinnati Open, and his eventual score was 5-7, 7-6(7), 7-6(4). Djokovic has gained some measure of justice for his defeat in the Wimbledon final with this victory.

Djokovic won the difficult ATP-1000 best-of-three sets final, which lasted 3 hours and 49 minutes, making it the longest ATP-level best-of-three sets final in the last 8 years. With this victory, he became the first player to win three consecutive Cincinnati Masters tournaments and the first player to capture 39 Masters 1000 titles.

Also Read: Venus Williams withdraws from Cleveland event with knee injury, but plans on playing in U.S. Open

Novak Djokovic subtly hints at Rafael Nadal

Djokovic was still recovering his breath from the exhausting Cincinnati Open final when the on-court presenter rushed out to ask on his victory. Djokovic won Sunday night at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. This victory marked his triumphant return to American territory after an absence of two years and his third Cincinnati Masters title. Djokovic's cryptic statement about Rafael Nadal during his post-match presentation added an exciting layer to the discussion.

Talking about Carlos Alcaraz’s endurance Djokovic stated: "Boy you never give up man. Jesus Christ. I love that about you but sometimes I wish you play a few points just like this you know, (making handful gestures hilariously)"

Carlos Alcaraz immediately replied with a smile on his face: "Spanish never die,"



Adding to that with a huge smile and hinting at the legendary Spanish player Raffael Naal, he said: "Okay, I’ve heard that before, or I’ve experienced this before," “Maybe not like this or maybe yes I don’t know, I really don’t know anymore.”

Djokovic and Nadal have played a record 59 times on the ATP tour. The Grand Slam finals saw nine matches. After hip surgery, 22-time major champion Nadal is recovering. Djokovic has met Alcaraz three times in the past two months, and a rivalry appears to be forming.