'I've got an opportunity': Former World No.1 Andy Murray aims to end the year on a high

Andy Murray with a quintessential tenacity is still in the mix and grinding it hard to make it in the latter stage of a tournament. The former World No.1 has been a frequent in Grand Slams ever since a return from the hip injury, and now it is the question of whether he still has it in him to come return to his best. While the opinions of fans may be varied, according to Murray, he is "going in the right" path.

3 things you need to know

Andy Murray is a 3-time Grand Slam winner

He is a former World No.1

He is currently ranked No. 41 in the world

Also Read | Davis Cup: India Draw Pakistan Again, PTF Won't Agree To Shifting Matches To Neutral Venue

Andy Murray is optimistic about his progress

While the destination is still far but near, the 3-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray is optimistic about his redemption. Though the last couple of years have been a hit and a miss, Murray is still a part of the ATP tour. The most memorable outing of Muzza in 2023 came in the Australian Open 2023, where in the second round, he battled past Thanasi Kokkinakis.

While representing Britain, he recently picked up an emotional win in the Davis Cup and now seeks the end the year on a high.

“I would like the year to have gone better, for sure. There have been some good moments, but also some tough losses as well. It’s been up and down. I got up to my highest ranking a few weeks ago since I had the hip operation so that’s positive and shows that although it’s not as fast a trajectory as I would have liked, I’m still going in the right direction,” said Murray.

Also Read | Rohan Bopanna ends Davis Cup career on a high, wins with Yuki Bhambri in final tie

Andy Murray hopes for a strong finish

Andy Murray wants to keep playing and hints that he is far from over in Tennis “I’ve got an opportunity with these last five or six tournaments at the end of the year to have a strong finish, so that’s what I’m hoping for here. I really enjoyed my last visit to Zhuhai. It’s a beautiful city and a great city with great fans. It’s great to be playing tennis in China again and I am really looking forward to coming back to play at the Hengqin International Tennis Centre,” Murray added

Andy Murray will clash against Russia's Aslan Karatsev in a round of 16 match at the Zhuhai Open.