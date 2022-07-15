Joe Biden Urged To Allow Unvaccinated Wimbledon 2022 Champ Novak Djokovic Play At US Open

Novak Djokovic has not had the best of the 2022 season having played only limited tournaments due to his stance on COVID-19 vaccination. The problem started with the Serbian being unable to defend his Australian Open title after getting deported from the country. The former World No 1 did get a chance to defend his French Open crown, however, he bowed out in the semi-final losing to Rafael Nadal. The Serbian, however, was able to retain his Wimbledon crown recently but now, his participation in the US Open seems unlikely due to strict vaccination rules in the country.

US president Joe Biden called out over Novak Djokovic's US Open ban

According to a MARCA report, an American politician has asked US President Joe Biden to allow Novak Djokovic to partake in the US Open despite being unvaccinated. According to US rules, people entering the country must be vaccinated against COVID-19 with limited exceptions. The US Open issued a statement last year confirming that the New York City Mayor's office will be mandating proof of COVID-19 vaccination for entrance to Arthur Ashe Stadium during the fourth Grand Slam of the year. With Novak Djokovic not ready to take the jibe, he faces the prospect of missing not only the US Open but also the ATP 1000 events in Toronto and Cincinnati.

As per the report, Texas State Senator Drew Springer has criticized President Joe Biden amid the news of Novak Djokovic being unable to take part in the upcoming US Open tournament. As per the report, Drew Springer in his tweet wrote "Biden is banning Novak Djokovic from coming to the U.S. to play in the US Open, but allowing millions of unvaccinated illegals to cross the border. Hey Joe, what's one more person without vaccinations!!!?!! #LetNovakPlay #txlege #USOpen."

Biden is banning Novak Djokovic from coming to USA to play the US Open but allows millions of unvaccinated illegals to flood across the border. Hey Joe, what’s one more unvaxed person?!?! #LetNovakPlay #txlege #USOpen pic.twitter.com/vOXk9GLbKR — Drew Springer (@DrewSpringer) July 10, 2022

Novak Djokovic reveals his desire to play US Open

Despite refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccination, Wimbledon Champion Novak Djokovic is still hopeful of playing in the US Open. The 35-year-old while speaking to RTS said that if he does not get a chance to play at the US Open, 'it's not the end of the world.' Djokovic in his statement said, "As things stand now, I cannot travel to Australia and the United States, but I am hoping to get positive news. I believe things will change for the Australian Open. For the US Open, there is not much time, but hope dies last. I would like to play at the U.S. Open and Australia Open, but even if I do not, it's not the end of the world,"