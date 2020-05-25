Jofra Archer Reacts To Video Of Batsman Getting Hit In The Face In 'pool Cricket': Watch

While cricket action around the world has currently on standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic, a video of two men playing cricket across a swimming pool has suddenly gathered attention on social media. The major cricket countries are yet to bring back the cricket action on field as players continue to keep themselves under self-isolation to contain the spread of coronavirus. With no on-field action taking place, social media has become a tool to kill boredom.

Coronavirus: Jofra Archer reacts to a latest viral cricket video

In a video that has caught everyone's attention including England pacer Jofra Archer, two men are seen playing cricket in some unconventional manner. In the video, the bowler can be seen getting an awkward bounce off the pool while bowling as the batsman is caught off guard while facing the delivery. The batsman tries to duck the ball but the uneven bounce gets the better of him with the ball hitting his face, leaving the bowler bursting into peals of laughter. England pacer Jofra Archer reacted to the viral post with an emoji .

Jofra Archer has made some rapid strides in international cricket after debuting for the England side in 2019. The England pacer was instrumental in helping the team to win their maiden ICC World Cup and a levelled Ashes series on home soil last year.

Jofra Archer speaks about his feeling after flooring Steve Smith with a bouncer

Recently, Jofra Archer gave an insight on what went through his mind after hitting Steve Smith with bouncer during the 2019 Ashes Test at Lord's. Recently, while speaking with talkSPORT, Jofra Archer said after watching Steve Smith going down following the nasty bouncer, the first thing that came to his mind was Phil Hughes' tragic death during the 2014 Australian domestic season. The match at Lord's was Jofra Archer’s debut match and he finished the match with figures of 2-59 and 3-32 across the two Australian innings.

Following that incident back then, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar had expressed disappointment after the England pacer walked away after flooring Steve Smith with a lethal delivery. Shoaib Akhtar, in his tweet, wrote that bouncers were part and parcel of the game but whenever a bowler floored a batsman, it was the courtesy of the bowler to check on the victim. He condemned Archer's actions and said that he was always the first one to rush to the batsman when such an incident occurred during his playing days.

(IMAGE: JOFRA ARCHER / TWITTER)