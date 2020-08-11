Johanna Konta Suffers Heart Scare In Lexington Exit, Says She Wasn't Gassing In Her Lungs

Johanna Konta experienced a health scare during her 6-4, 6-4 loss to Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova at WTA Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky. Third-seeded Konta asked for medical assistance shorty after her loss to unseeded Bouzkova. During the game, Konta looked uneasy as she constantly kept checking her pulse before continuing the game.

Johanna Konta heart rate: Konta needed medical assistance shortly after her loss against Marie Bouzkova

After the game, Konta revealed that she is prone to sudden palpitation, which can spike her heart rate. She explained that her heart rate shoots up for no reason. "We didn’t have a long point, I wasn’t gassing in any way in my lungs,” Konta said after the game. She added that she usually gets lightheaded, which is why she has to visit the doctor and the physio.

According to Konta, she is "fit as a fiddle" but also has all the checks done. Her condition can happen any time and needed time till about 4-3 to settle down during the first set. However, she added that she was able to concentrate on the game after it settled.

Has Johanna Konta heart rate condition affected her before the WTA Top Seed open?

The 29-year-old Briton said this was the fourth time her condition affected her during a tournament or a practice. She revealed that they have no idea why it happens, and occurs during both stressful and non-stressful situations. Her condition has been "sporadic" and they are yet to capture it, Konta stated. She even said that she gets extremely lightheaded and cannot function for the "first few seconds". Konta is aware that her condition is not ideal, and she will have another EKG (electrocardiography) test to measure it. The No.3 seed is also certain that it won't affect her for maybe "another year or something".

Johanna Konta vs Marie Bouzkova at the Top Seed Open

Konta was also the only seeded player playing at the WTA event to be eliminated in the first round. Polish sixth seed Magda Linette beat United States’ Lauren Davis 6-2, 6-2, while Tunisian eighth seed Ons Jabeur beat another American, Caty McNally 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the next round. Second seed Aryna Sabalenka bagged a 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 win against Madison Brengle. The WTA Top Seed Open was the first event to be held in the USA after a COVID-19-forced five-month hiatus. Serena Williams will play Bernarda Pera for her opening match on Tuesday at 11:00 AM EST (8:30 PM IST).

(Image source: Johanna Konta Instagram official – @johannakonta)