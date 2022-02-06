Juan Martin Del Potro Breaks Down While Hinting At Retirement From Tennis; WATCH

2009 US Open champion Juan Martin del Potro could be competing in his final few tournaments in Bueno Aires and Rio de Janeiro as he hinted at retiring as struggles with repeated injuries continue.

The Argentine international was extremely emotional during his press conference as he explained how making another miraculous comeback may no longer be possible.

Juan Martin del Potro breaks down while hinting at retirement

Juan Martin del Potro broke down at his most recent press conference as he said, "I always overcame everything. I don't want to close the door. I'm very excited because I love tennis. Today, I have to be honest so as not to give the wrong message, although in two and a half years I gave messages that were not in line with my reality. If I'm honest, I have to say that I'm not here for a miraculous comeback like on other occasions. I know the limitations I have physically, and we'll see later."

The 33-year old went on to hint at retirement as he said that he wanted to bid farewell on the court rather than in a press conference. "With this injury, I always said I wouldn't give up. The farewell had to be on a court and not in a conference," added the Argentine star.

Del Potro is set to appear as a wildcard entrant at the Argentina Open and the Rio Open, in what could potentially be his final ATP appearances. He has not appeared in competitive action since 2019 and has undergone four right knee surgeries in this time period. The 33-year old also explained how his struggles with injuries also caused him tremendous amounts of pain in his daily personal life.

"I've been sleeping with pain for two-and-a-half years. I used to drive three-and-a-half hours to Tandil, and now I have to stop to stretch my leg. I don't like it, but it's what I have to do. My fight is about health and winning quality of life." He said. Despite his repeated struggles with injuries, del Potro has had one of the most decorated careers in tennis history.

The Argentine won the US Open in 2009 when he defeated 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer for the title. He has also won 22 ATP tour titles, with his most recent triumph coming at the 2018 BNP Paribas Open. He has achieved a career-high ATP ranking of world number three and is also a two-time Olympic medalist, winning a singles bronze in 2012 and a silver in 2016.

Juan Martin del Potro satisfied with his playing career

While speaking at the same press conference, Juan Martin del Potro reflected on his playing career and explained that he is satisfied with his achievements considering the number of struggles he has had to go through. "Unfortunately, I had to deal with many injuries, but I achieved most of the things I wanted to achieve. Maybe I won't have a miraculous return to tennis like I always had. It's very difficult for me to play, especially on a day-to-day basis, beyond sport," added the 33-year old.

However, he is excited to play his fellow countryman Federico Delbonis in the first round in Buenos Aires in his hometown Argentina. "I'm going to play, and I can't wait to get on the court on Tuesday. This is why I had surgery last time. I couldn't ask for another rival other than Fede. Together, we share the happiest days. Beyond the anguish and sadness, I want Tuesday to be an unforgettable day. Having the tournament in Buenos Aires made me feel like it was now or never again," concluded an emotional del Potro.

