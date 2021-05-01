Kidambi Srikanth On How COVID-19 Has Affected Olympics Training, Has A Message For India

In an exclusive interview on Republic Media Network with Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy, one of India's finest shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth has spoken on how the second wave of COVID-19 has impacted his training as he gears up for the Tokyo Olympic Games that is scheduled to take place later this year.

Srikanth will be expected to clinch a medal for the Indian contingent in the upcoming edition of the Summer Olympics.

'Definitely, the tournament schedule has been affected': Kidambi Srikanth

"Definitely the tournament schedule has been affected. Initially, there were 5-6 tournaments that were planned for the Olympics qualification but now, most of them have got canceled or postponed so there are only two more tournaments left but again training-wise I am able to go to the academy and train in the morning and evening so training-wise it is still fine but tournament-wise I think there have been a lot of cancellations and postponements", said Kidambi Srikanth.

When asked about whether these sudden postponements and cancellations affect his morale or inspire him to bring the best out in him, Srikanth mentioned that the Olympics itself is a big tournament and hence that constant thought of being a part of the showpiece event motivates him on a daily basis.

'Olympics is a very big tournament'

"Olympics is a very big tournament. That itself motivates me on a daily basis. I really want to do well at the Olympics for the country and that is what is helping me to train every day and work harder every day", he said.

At the same time, the Padma Shri Award winner added that an athlete must take all the precautions and other necessary measures to deal with the ongoing pandemic situation and that they also need to focus on the task at hand and not get distracted or diverted from their goals.

"It's just that you have to take all the precautions. Everyone above 18+ can take the vaccines from tomorrow (May 1). So, I think it's really important to get the vaccination and that should be the priority and then be really safe and follow all the safety precautions and then focus only on training and focus only on what is there in our control and keep working hard. I think all the sportspersons should really focus on these things. That's it. Get the vaccination, follow all the safety precautions and keep working hard. We will definitely pass this phase for sure but we have to be healthy by the time we pass this phase. I think there will definitely be tournaments happening in a few months or maybe hopefully from this month. So just keep working hard and every time you get a chance to compete, just try and do well", said the Arjuna Award-winning shuttler.