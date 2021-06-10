Krejcikova Vs Sakkari Live: How To Watch French Open 2021; Semi-finals Prediction And H2H

Barbora Krejcikova will go up against World No.17 Maria Sakkari in the second French Open 2021 women's singles semi-finals. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:45 PM IST (4:15 PM local time) on Thursday, June 10, from Court Phillippe-Chatrier. Here are the Krejcikova vs Sakkari live streaming details, how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, the Krejcikova vs Sakkari prediction and the head to head stats for the match.

French Open 2021: Barbora Krejcikova vs Maria Sakkari match preview

The remaining Woman's top seed at the French Open 2021, Maria Sakkari will aim to make it to her first Grand Slam final as she takes fellow first-timer Barbora Krejcikova at the Women's singles semi-finals. Representing the best run the Greeks have had in a Grand Slam tournament - with her and Stefanos Tsitsipas both making their respective semi-finals - Sakkari has had a brilliant run in Paris so far. Having won her first two matches with ease, the 25-year-old ousted No.14 seed, Elise Mertens, No.4 Sofia Kenin and defending champion, Iga Swiatek on her way to the semis.

Meanwhile, Barbora Krejcikova will also be under considerable pressure as she looks to make it to her first Grand Slam final. The World No. 33 has had a brilliant lead up into the French Open, winning the Internationaux De Strasbourg and reaching Round 3 of the Italian Open. Having defeated compatriot Kristýna Plíšková, 32 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova, No.5 Elina Svitolina, Sloane Stephens and American challenger Coco Gauff so far, Krejcikova will be well equipped to defend herself against Sakkari's monstrous serve. The winner of this game will face either Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Tamara Zidanšek in the final.

French Open live stream in India? Where to watch Krejcikova vs Sakkari live

The Krejcikova vs Sakkari match will be available and telecast live on the Star Sports Select 1/2 channels in India. For fans wondering how to watch French Open 2021 live in India, some games of the Slam should be available on the Disney+Hotstar website and app with a subscription. French Open 2021 updates and live scores will be available on the social media handles and website of the tournament as well as on the ATP and WTA social media/websites.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Sakkari h2h record

This will be the third career singles meeting between Barbora Krejcikova and Maria Sakkari. While the current Krejcikova vs Sakkari h2h record stands at 2-0 in favour of the Czech, the Greek rising star has had generally better performance in the last couple of years. The last match between the two women came at the Dubai Championships 2021, Round of 64 while the earlier one was all the way back in 2014 at the Torun Finals. Krejcikova won both in straight sets.

Barbora Krejcikova vs Sakkari prediction

While Barbora Krejcikova boasts the better head to head, we predict a three-set win for Maria Sakkari in this match.

Image Credits: French Open & Barbora Krejcikova Twitter