Last Updated:

Kyrgios Under Scanner For Barty Remark, Netizens Ask 'how Many Grand Slams Have You Won?'

Nick Kyrgios made a few remarks on Ash Barty's Australian Open 2022 women's singles match after winning the men's double title alongside Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nick Kyrgios

Image: AP


Australian tennis players Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are currently celebrating their men’s doubles title win at the Australian Open 2022. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis’ win against Matt Ebden and Max Purcell came after the No.1 ranked tennis player in the WTA rankings, Ash Barty clinched her third Grand Slam title after beating American tennis player Danielle Collins on Saturday. Although Australia is celebrating the win of three of its players, Kyrgios finds himself under the tennis fans’ scanner for his remarks over Barty’s match during the post-match press conference.

What did Nick Kygrios say about Ash Barty?

In a video that is currently doing rounds on social media, Kyrgios can be seen speaking to the media personnel, while suggesting that his doubles match was bigger than that of Barty’s. Speaking to the reporters, Kyrgios said that they have probably created the best atmosphere the season-opening major tournament has ever seen. “Ash (Barty’s) father came to us and said the crowd was the best he’s ever seen. Obviously, Ash is a hell of a player, but I think the ratings speak for themselves. People watch my matches, everywhere I play around the world the stadiums are full for that reason. So I don’t think those people that are screaming out before points, that’s got nothing to do with us,” Kyrgios added.

Tennis fans slam Nick Kyrgios for his comments on Ash Barty

Meanwhile, on noticing the remarks made by the 26-year-old Aussie, tennis fans on social media were fuming and unleashing their wrath on him. A Twitter user questioned if Nick has ever won a grand slam event while labelling him as an average-at-best tennis player. Another user cited a report by 9 News and questioned if Kyrgios created such an atmosphere, why the rating doesn’t show the same stats.

READ | Ashleigh Barty wins 2022 Aus Open women's singles; breaks 44-year-old Australian record

"Barty was the most-watched women’s final since the current rating system began keeping records in 1999. 9 News reports Barty’s match had a record peak audience of 4.2m. The report details Kyrgios’ match got 3.1m - If U created such a great atmosphere, why the ratings Kyrgios?" the user tweeted. At the same time, many other users expressed their disappointment with the Aussie for his remark over Barty.

READ | Barty joins elite list alongside Federer, Serena, Djokovic & Nadal with Aus Open 2022 win

More reactions by fans-

(Image: AP)

READ | Rod Laver lauds Ash Barty on Australian Open triumph: 'Nothing like winning at home...'
READ | Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios makes locker room ‘fight’ claim after win in Men's doubles
READ | Nick Kyrgios accidentally hits little boy with ball, consoles by giving his racquet; WATCH
Tags: Nick Kyrgios, Ash Barty, Australian Open
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com