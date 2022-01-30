Kyrgios Under Scanner For Barty Remark, Netizens Ask 'how Many Grand Slams Have You Won?'

Australian tennis players Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis are currently celebrating their men’s doubles title win at the Australian Open 2022. Kyrgios and Kokkinakis’ win against Matt Ebden and Max Purcell came after the No.1 ranked tennis player in the WTA rankings, Ash Barty clinched her third Grand Slam title after beating American tennis player Danielle Collins on Saturday. Although Australia is celebrating the win of three of its players, Kyrgios finds himself under the tennis fans’ scanner for his remarks over Barty’s match during the post-match press conference.

What did Nick Kygrios say about Ash Barty?

In a video that is currently doing rounds on social media, Kyrgios can be seen speaking to the media personnel, while suggesting that his doubles match was bigger than that of Barty’s. Speaking to the reporters, Kyrgios said that they have probably created the best atmosphere the season-opening major tournament has ever seen. “Ash (Barty’s) father came to us and said the crowd was the best he’s ever seen. Obviously, Ash is a hell of a player, but I think the ratings speak for themselves. People watch my matches, everywhere I play around the world the stadiums are full for that reason. So I don’t think those people that are screaming out before points, that’s got nothing to do with us,” Kyrgios added.

Imagine saying this on a night that was about Ash Barty?



We get a humble, gracious champion holding up the trophy - then we get this. Who does he think he is? Mohammed Ali?



No matter how many matches he wins - He will never be half the role model Ash is. pic.twitter.com/reXgvRaXTq — The Sage (@SarkySage) January 29, 2022

Tennis fans slam Nick Kyrgios for his comments on Ash Barty

Meanwhile, on noticing the remarks made by the 26-year-old Aussie, tennis fans on social media were fuming and unleashing their wrath on him. A Twitter user questioned if Nick has ever won a grand slam event while labelling him as an average-at-best tennis player. Another user cited a report by 9 News and questioned if Kyrgios created such an atmosphere, why the rating doesn’t show the same stats.

"Barty was the most-watched women’s final since the current rating system began keeping records in 1999. 9 News reports Barty’s match had a record peak audience of 4.2m. The report details Kyrgios’ match got 3.1m - If U created such a great atmosphere, why the ratings Kyrgios?" the user tweeted. At the same time, many other users expressed their disappointment with the Aussie for his remark over Barty.

Um, has Nick ever won a grand slam? I mean I’ve always seen him as an average at best tennis player. — Anna “Da Prole” 13 ✊ ✊😈✳️✳️ (@tchbastard) January 29, 2022

Barty was the most watched women’s final since the current ratings system began keeping records in 1999. 9 News reports Barty’s match had a record peak audience of 4.2m. The report details Kyrgios’ match got 3.1m - If U created such a great atmosphere, why the ratings Kyrgios? — Margaret (@margare05106690) January 30, 2022

More reactions by fans-

Yeah right, he’s entertaining sure, but guess what I watched Barty then turned it off. Incredible ego. — Sofia (@SofiaAnnieW) January 30, 2022

If he was referring to the doubles crowds as the best they've ever been, fair enough. He is deluded if he thinks that he & Kokkinakis determined the level of crowd support in singles was down to them. Everyone was there to will on the delightful, talented Ash Barty to win. — byetofi from Annette the Prole Sewer Rat (@byetofi) January 30, 2022

Wow, he thinks a lot of himself, doesn't he? — Just Gabs (@gabs247) January 29, 2022

Why Nick? Why did you you feel you had to make such an ungracious comment on this night. Plainly rude & uncalled for. You should be better than this. — RottenRonnie (@RonnieRotten) January 30, 2022

Watched the Ash Barty and the Doubles final, it was very clear which match had the more electric atmosphere. His statement isn’t even true. — Craig (@seasideguy01) January 30, 2022

(Image: AP)