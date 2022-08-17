Laver Cup 2022: Roger Federer To Team Up With Duchess Of Cambridge For Charity Match

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton will join hands with tennis great Roger Federer for a day's game to raise funds ahead of the Laver Cup. They will team up to play tennis with schoolchildren to raise funds for two organisations of which the Duchess is Patron. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be split between the two charities - Action for Children and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), whose charitable arm is the LTA Tennis Foundation.

the development was confirmed by the organisers of the Laver Cup tennis tournament. They said in a statement that the Duchess of Cambridge will partner with Federer for a tennis match to raise funds for two organisations. The funds will be raised from the sale of tickets to the Laver Cup Open Practice Day, which is scheduled to take place on September 22 at The O2 in London.

"The Laver Cup is committed to supporting community initiatives impacting young people in each city it visits and the collaboration with Action for Children and the LTA was initiated by a recommendation from The Duchess. Her Royal Highness is passionate aboutsupporting grassroots tennis and encouraging young people from all backgrounds to become involved in the sport,"

Laver Cup and The Duchess of Cambridge will join forces to raise money for two UK-based charities, @actnforchildren and @the_LTA’s Serves program.

Federer has not participated in any competitive event for over a year now. Speaking about his future to Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, the 40-year-old hinted that he may soon hang up his boots after an illustrious career.

Federer's career

Over his two-decade-long career, there is little that Roger Federer has not achieved as he has established himself as one of the best men's singles tennis stars of all time. The Swiss maestro has won a whopping 20 Grand Slams, just one behind newly crowned Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic and two behind longtime rival Rafael Nadal.

When it comes to big titles (Grand Slams, ATP Finals, ATP Masters 1000 & Olympics) he has won 54, five behind the Spaniard and 10 behind the Serbian. Moreover, Federer also holds some of the biggest records of all time. He is the only individual to win the US Open on five consecutive occasions (2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008) and Wimbledon a record eight times.

Image: Twitter/LaverCup/Shutterstock